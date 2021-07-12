Taste of Buffalo award winners announced

The Taste of Buffalo has announced the local restaurants named award winners in a variety of categories at the 38th annual festival this past weekend.
2021 Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops award winners include:
• Chair’s Choice (chosen by Amber Hartman, 2021 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Asiago-Asparagus Risotto by Carmine’s
• People’s Choice Best Overall Item: Peach Habanero Pork Slider by BW's Barbecue
People’s Choice Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
• First Place: Lemony Fresh Bites by Cheesecake Guy
• Second Place: Grilled Pineapple by BW's Barbecue
• Third Place: Chana Masala by India Gate
• Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Overall Item: Short Rib Poutine by Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
• Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Healthy Option: Cucumber Salad by Water Lily Café
