The Strictly Hip will again be taking up residency at The Tralf for a series of Friday night shows.
The August residency kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday and runs every Friday night through Aug. 28.
Reserved seating tickets, starting at $15, are now available at Ticketmaster.com and Tralf.com or at 852.2860.
Ticket s are for reserved seating. Guests can purchase complete tables of two or four tickets only. Single seats not available. Tables are spaced to meet New York state guidelines. Attendance is limited. Protective face coverings mandatory when in common areas of the venue. Face coverings may be removed at tables.
Tralf's friendly staff will be wearing face coverings. Compliant with all New York state guidelines. Attendance guidelines at Tralf.com.
