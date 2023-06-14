Saturday’s Strawberry Moon Festival at Artpark is an immersive experience for everyone to celebrate the diverse indigenous cultures of North America through storytelling, teachings, music, dance, and the Native American Artisan Market . Guests will participate in an inclusive and engaging Native American community gathering where they can make, craft and participate with various indigenous activities. They will also be entertained by an eclectic lineup of artists performing on multiple stages.
This year’s Strawberry Moon Festival celebrates the heartbeat of Mother Earth and the heartbeat of our life by introducing a new performance called — The Circle: Indigenous singer-songwriters and Musicians Showcase.
“Using their voice and their instruments as their tools to construct stories for the rest of the world to feel and hear. The stories range from powerful, sad, to humorous and playful. No matter the story or song, their concert always creates a unique sense of community, sharing and healing which will leave you uplifted and amazed by the magic of the lyrics and storytelling by these artists” — Michele-Elise Burnett.
Featuring Traditional Drums, Haudenosaunee Country singer-songwriter musician from Nashville, Jim Jacobs, Internationally- recognized violinist, from the Huron-Wendat Nation, Genevieve Gros-Louis Salamone and Stephanie Big Eagle, Lakota and Dakota, will honor our youth Smoke Dancer winners with a special show and local award winning musician, singer-songwriter from Tuscarora Tonemah and his band will shake the stage with original music to close out the afternoon program.
For the complete list of Strawberry Moon Festival events: https://www.artpark.net/events/strawberry-moon-festival-2023.
