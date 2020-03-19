Strawberry Moon Festival expanding at Artpark

Artpark’s annual Strawberry Moon Festival, celebrating Niagara Falls and the many contributions Native people made on the shaping of the area and the global stage, has been expanded to two days this year.
The event is built on the Two Row Wampum Teachings that promote all Nations walk together in parallel, with respect, compassion, and understanding to cultivate an inclusive community for our shared future.
The two-day program on June 27 and 28 will welcome the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta, Jon Lehrer Dance Company, Blue Rodeo, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others lined up to perform on the traditional lands of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) people. Tickets for the Strawberry Moon Concert are on sale now.
With additional funding from the New York State Council on the Arts via the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, the festival will present a unique collaboration between the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Falletta, modern dance by Jon Lehrer Dance Company and indigenous performers presented outdoors atop the iconic and newly restored “Niagara 1979” by Gene Davis painted parking lot on June 27. The evening’s program will begin with a special welcome address led by Native Elders, Allan Jamieson, Sr. of Cayuga Nation, and Neil Patterson Sr. of Tuscarora Nation, and welcome song from Gary Parker of Seneca Nations of Tonawandas and welcome Smoke Dance from Jordan Smith of Mohawk Nation.
General Admission is free for this event on June 27. Reserved VIP seating is available for $50.
The Native American Discovery Zone is expanding with several interactive workshops, teachings and demonstrations available for all ages to participate and gain greater knowledge of the deep rooted culture of the native americans. Seneca-Iroquois National Museum will host many workshops from Corn Husk Dolls, Birch Bark Basket making and their popular Ruppet Show. This puppet show tells traditional Iroquois stories that have been passed down for generations.
The 2020 Strawberry Moon Festival will host one of the country’s largest wampum belts display where Dr. Hamill will share historical teachings and visitors will be able to participate in the delicate process of bead production and belt weaving.
Kicking off the second day of the festival at noon will be a wide variety of free programs located in the Artpark Amphitheater. These programs celebrate diverse and expressive Native American cultures through the arts, food sampling, story-telling, workshops, music presentations, a Native American Discovery Zone, PowWow Boot Camp, a wampum belt display, a workshop on native dance and drum teachings by Gary Parker and Jordan Smith, and a Smoke Dance competition. Visitors can discover unique gifts from over 20 Native American artisans and food vendors.
The second day of the festival will culminate with a ticketed Strawberry Moon Concert ( $22) on the Amphitheater stage with performances by Blue Rodeo, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rumble: The Concert and Freightrain.
Tickets can be purchased online at artpark.net or tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-4pm). Ticket prices listed include facility fee, additional fees apply for online and phone orders.
For more information on the Strawberry Moon Festival and Artpark’s summer calendar, visit artpark.net.
