Six Flags Darien Lake will kick off the 2023 season with new events and park enhancements on May 20.
“Opening day is the beginning of another year of fun at Six Flags Darien Lake,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “As New York’s largest family-friendly destination, guests will enjoy their favorite rides and slides with a lineup of new and elevated events and experiences plus comfort enhancements including a new VIP Lounge.”
Darien Lake’s 2023 additions include:
• Laser Light Summerfest — an all-new laser light spectacular show, dynamic marquee light displays and a magical living garden with luminescent landscape features and stunning three-dimensional light creatures to enjoy before the show, including an after 5 p.m. Summerfest pre-party in Darien Square
• Viva La Fiesta — live entertainment that will have them dancing the night away. This all-new event heats up the park with food, fun and entertainment
• Oktoberfest — the family-friendly German heritage festival will become a new fall tradition filled with authentic fare, and a large selection of seasonal craft lagers and beers from around the world
• VIP Lounge — for a minimal fee guests can rest and recharge at a new shaded, indoor lounge. Cool off in the air conditioning while enjoying beverages, comfortable seating and Wi-Fi to help guests relax and recharge.
• July 4th Fireworks celebration — holiday with thrills, delicious, sweet chills, and exciting firework illuminations at night
• Park Beautification — refreshed landscaping, a renovated main gate restroom, additional shaded seating for relaxation throughout the park, more photo opportunities, renovated games locations, midway upgrades and more
• Wooden Coaster Re-tracking — the historic Predator roller coaster continues its re-tracking of more than 225 feet to ensure an enhanced ride experience that promises to deliver epic thrills all season long
• New Culinary Options — new offerings are coming to the park this season including flavor burst soft serve ice cream, mac n cheese crunch rolls, chocolate-covered frozen bananas and frozen adult beverages in Hurricane Harbor.
The park is currently hiring for the 2023 season. Applicants age 14 and older can text JOBS to 585-207-8400 or complete an application at www.sixflagsjobs.com. More than 10 diverse departments offer opportunities with flexible hours, perks and the opportunity to gain supervisor experience.
Six Flags Darien Lake season passes are also currently on sale. For a limited time, guests can purchase a Gold Pass during the park’s Memorial Day Sale and get an automatic upgrade to a Platinum Pass. Benefits include free parking, discounts on food and merchandise, and unlimited visits. Passes start as low as $7.99 a month after initial payment. For more information on these offers, visit www.sixflags.com.
Six Flags Darien Lake operates weekends and select days May 20 through June 23, followed by daily summer operation through Labor Day. The park will not operate on Tuesdays. Visit http://www.sixflags.com/darienlake to learn more.
