Tickets are now available for performances of "Tootsie" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
Single tickets are available for the shows along with "Disney's Frozen," "The Band’s Visit," "Escape to Margaritaville" and "Hamilton." The upcoming M&T Bank Broadway Series hits the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage this fall.
• "Tootsie" (Oct. 10-16) is one of three shows launching from Shea’s Buffalo Theatre this season. The production will arrive three to six weeks prior to the performance dates to conduct technical rehearsals and other pre-tour activities at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. The City of Buffalo will receive an enormous economic benefit from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking, and other businesses patronized by theatergoers and production staff, resulting in hundreds of jobs.
• The cast of "Pretty Woman: The Musical" (Nov. 30-Dec. 5) will be led by Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten). Pascal will once again step into the well-heeled shoes of Edward Lewis after thrilling audiences on Broadway for a limited set of performances in 2019. He will be joined by rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Shea’s Box Office and online at www.sheas.org. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Mary Oshei at 604-4769.
Ticket buyers are reminded that Shea’s Box Office, Sheas.org, and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.
This season, Shea’s Performing Arts Center is going mobile – for patron convenience and safety, we’re moving away from paper tickets. Your phone is now your ticket! This shift will enhance patron experience at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre by providing a contactless and more eco-friendly way to enter the theatre safely and efficiently, while also reducing the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets.
To support this transition, our newest offering for audiences is the MY SHEA’S App. This is a free app available for download in both the Apple and Google Play Stores to your smartphone. With the MY SHEA’S App, you can log into your MY SHEA’S Account to purchase, manage, and view your tickets, get up-to-the-minute information on performance dates and times, special promotions, and answers to frequently asked questions.
Learn more about Shea’s updated ticketing and health and safety policy at its website.
