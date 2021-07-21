Shea's announces upcoming prodcutions

Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced three productions for Shea’s 710 Theatre this fall. The season will include: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (All for One Theatre Productions), "Kinky Boots" (MusicalFare Theatre), and "Once On This Island" (Shea’s 710 Theatre).
“We are overjoyed to welcome patrons back to Shea’s 710 Theatre. We have a fantastic season lined-up and are grateful to our subscribers for their loyalty,” said Michael G. Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center. “The critically acclaimed 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' was a mere three hours away from opening before the shutdown order was given and we’re pleased to reopen Shea’s 710 Theatre with this amazing production. We and our partner theaters are looking forward to welcoming audiences back, bringing up the lights, and gathering as a community once again to share experiences in the intimate Shea's 710 Theatre.”
Three-show subscriptions for the upcoming season at Shea’s 710 Theatre are on sale priced from $28 per ticket.
The upcoming schedule:
• "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" — Oct. 28 through Nov. 14. Produced by All for One Theatre Production. When fifteen-year-old Christopher is accused of a crime, this brilliant-brained detective is determined to discover the true culprit. This collaborative production of the Tony Award-winning play, based on the best-selling novel, examines the truth of family, mystery, love, and sacrifice.
• "Kinky Boots" — March 17 through April 3. Produced by MusicalFare Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Score (Cyndi Lauper), Kinky Boots is an exhilarating true story about finding your passion, overcoming challenges, and transcending stereotypes. Based on the 2005 British film Kinky Boots, this sensational show “struts its stuff with sparkles, stilettos, and heart!” (Sydney Morning Herald).
• "Once On This Island" — April 28 through May 15. Produced by Shea’s 710 Theatre. From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime), comes the inventive Caribbean-based musical about the healing power of storytelling. Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, ready to risk it all for love. Variety says, “Once on this Island is a delightful and colorful blend of nonstop singing and dancing.”
Any patrons with questions are encouraged to contact Shea’s Box Office at patronservices@sheas.org or call the box office at 847-0850.
