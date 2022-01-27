Sesame Street puppeteer living grandfather's dream

Chris T. Hayes' grandfather was a King with a dream.
While the dream was not as all-encompassing or profound as that of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s, it had an extraordinary impact on his grandson.
Hayes sat down for a special video convocation at Berea College in Kentucky in celebration of MLK Day called "Open Sesame: The Black Preacher and The Black Puppeteer."
Hayes reflected on his life story, the lessons learned from his family and heritage, and living up to his grandfather's dream.
"Everyone knows Martin Luther King's dream. My grandfather's dream he only told me. He called me up... 'Chris, my buddy, my pal, my buddy, my pal. I had a dream about you. The dream I had, was you were in your community and serving your community using your gifts and your talents. And you're just out there, you're working with the people and using what you're good at to serve your community. Alright, see ya,' and he hung up the phone," Hayes recalled.
Reverend Dr. King Thomas Hayes started out traveling from Georgia to Connecticut to work tobacco. He was a pastor for 31 years and the backbone of the Hayes family. King Hayes was a passionate voice for the civil rights movement and social justice, dubbed by The Connecticut Courier as "Connecticut's King."
The younger Hayes was born and raised in Connecticut. From a young age, he always wanted to be in art and entertainment. His family was extremely supportive of his endeavors.
He had no idea he was going into a career in puppetry, as Hayes had always wanted to work in music. He has several screen credits in shows like "The Vampire Diaries" and has worked in theatre, stand-up comedy, and more.
For 15 years, Hayes has been a puppeteer, and the last six years he has been working as a puppeteer on Sesame Street.
Hayes eventually ended up at Berea College.
"This would be the place that I spend the next three years of my life being able to learn and grow," Hayes said.
"Berea was also the first place I put on a puppet... Coming out of there I was very excited, thinking that maybe this was something I could do."
After graduating from Berea, he spent three years touring with Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati and successfully auditioned again later.
Hayes' time in Atlanta was a busy one. He worked several jobs - one at the Center for Puppetry Arts, one working the box office at a theatre, and jobs performing improv and stand-up comedy. Kermit the Frog puppeteer Steve Whitmire taught Hayes and other puppeteers at the Center how to perform on camera - a skill that would come very handy for Hayes' next gig.
"After doing those, I had been sending in my resume to Sesame every couple years. And eventually someone who knows them said '...Hey, they're actually looking for puppeteers.'"
They invited him to New York to the studio where Sesame Street is filmed. He was given a tour of the studio by Martin P. Robinson who plays characters like Snuffleupagus on the show. Martin shared an insight with Hayes - everyone cries their first time seeing the Sesame Street set.
Hayes was no exception.
He gets to perform several characters on the show on that hallowed set and even at his home office. Hoot the Owl is one of Hayes' favorite puppets on the show.
Elijah Walker is another character that means a lot for him to perform. Elijah is a new puppet that debuted in 2021 alongside his son Wes. The pair are used in segments that illustrate racial literacy.
Hayes said he hasn't got to work with many other Black puppeteers. He hopes he can open doors for other Black performers like himself.
