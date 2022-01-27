Sesame Street puppeteer living grandfather's dream

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 14F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 14F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.