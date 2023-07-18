Artpark will host Sensing Resonance: An informal performance of music, dance and spoken word from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Emerald Grove Stag in the lower park, South 4th Street entrance.
The free event features Patrick Perez (saxophone), Cynthia Pegado (interpretive dance) and Robert Giannetti (Artpark Literary Residency poet).
This performance celebrates an ongoing series of free workshops that invite the local community into close listening to the environment through guided prompts and embodied writing approaches.
A matinee performance will also be held 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Artpark’s Emerald Grove Stage.
