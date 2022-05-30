Seneca Niagara host pair of outdoor concerts

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will host back-to-back outdoor shows in the Falls later this summer.
Lionel Richie on Aug. 26 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 27 are two of four outdoor concerts being presented by Seneca Gaming. On Aug. 5, Big Town will perform at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino with Sammy Hagar & The Circle playing outdoors the next night on Aug. 6.
“The stars are definitely coming out to shine at our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties this summer,” said Kevin Nephew, president & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corp. “We’ve put together two weekends and four shows that will be the absolute highlight of the summer 2022 concert season.”
Lionel Richie is one of the most iconic performers of the last half century. He originally rose to fame in the 1970s as songwriter and co-lead singer for the Commodores, writing and singing the instantly recognizable hits “Easy,” “Sail On,” and “Still.” From there, Richie embarked on a solo career in the 1980s which saw him become one of the best-selling artists of all time. Among his countless solo hits are “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Say You, Say Me,” and many, many more. Richie has served as a judge on the wildly popular television talent show “American Idol” since 2018. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was announced as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Lynyrd Skynyrd has defined the Southern Rock sound for nearly 50 years. From its founding in Jacksonville, Florida to stages, stadiums and arenas the world over, the band has been a stalwart on the rock radio airwaves and become one of the greatest rock bands to ever record. Their long list of hit songs includes “That Smell,” “What’s Your Name,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Simple Man,” and a pair of legendary Southern Rock anthems “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.” Lynyrd Skynyrd has sold more than 28 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Little Big Town has been thrilling audiences coast-to-coast for more than 20 years. Known for their remarkable four-part vocal harmonies, the band has delivered such smash Country Music hits as “Pontoon,” “Better Man,” “Boondocks,” “Little White Church,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush.”
Sammy Hagar & The Circle immediately took the rock world by storm after forming in 2014. Featuring the all-star line-up of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, the group has set the bar for exciting live acts. Along with original music from their two studio albums, “Space Between” (2019) and “Lockdown 2020” (2021), their shows feature hits from their respective careers as solo artists and with groups like Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas, and Led Zeppelin. Dirty Honey, known for their hits “When I’m Gone,” and “Rolling 7s,” will open the show.
Tickets for all four shows are on sale now. More information can be found at www.SenecaNiagaraCasino.com.
