Artpark’s Fairy House Festival returns Saturday with a celebration of Ukrainian culture: its mystic and ancient traditions as well as its vibrant modern art.
Now in its 13th year, the festival has evolved from an art walk of miniature fairy houses installed in the park by both local community and professional artists to an international and immersive performing arts festival with interactive performances by international, national, and local actors, performers and musicians.
The festivities take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Featured acts and artists include:
• Mucca Pazza
• Artpark Fairy Orchestra
• Artpark Fairy ensemble directed by Vlad Troitskyi
• Art inspired by Maria Prymachenko produced by Bethany Krull
• Art of costume Uta Bekaia
• Art of living puppetry by Luna Gomberg
This year the festival will be directed by Vlad Troitskyi, a theater director from Kyiv, Ukraine, the founder of the CCA Dakh Theater and GogolFest, and the founder of the DakhaBrakha band. Troitskyi will work with 20 local actors and artists on creating a Ukrainian-inspired celebration costumed by Uta Bekaia and installations by Bethany Krull inspired by the art of Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko.
Visitors can once again marvel at the fairy house creations and enjoy the whimsical and enchanting Artpark Fairies and roaming musicians outfitted in costume creations b Bekaia, a multimedia artist residing and working in New York and Tbilisi. He creates performances and installations inhabited with wearable sculptures, exploring his historical cultural background and cycles of the universe. Currently he is a resident artist at ART OMI, New York, and in partnership with ERTI Gallery, Tbilisi.
During the afternoon, special musical guests Mucca Pazza will return by popular demand to entertain the crowd with a rock & roll marching band, street theater extravaganza. WNYC described the group as “Seeing this irresistible band of horns and violins, guitars and accordion all parade in and eventually take the stage is infectious, chaotic fun. But it’s also an incredibly coordinated and choreographed performance full of cheers and bursting with energy that is easy to get caught up in.”
Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com.
