For the past five years, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have brought the community a haunted house that does more than just scare – it gives back to the community.
Niagara Nightmares (formerly the 870 Lee Home Haunt) has raised more than $20,000 for charities over the years such as Niagara SPCA, Ten Lives Club, Oishei Children’s Hospital and Kyle’s Guarding Warriors.
This year the haunt has moved to 5368 Townline Road in Sanborn and will benefit Sweet Buffalo Rocks, Inc. a 501(c)(3) charity that brings smiles to children in Western New York.
“Having four children, my wife and I have always made this event about the kids. At the end of the day, the smiles we put on kid’s faces not only at the haunt, but by donating our proceeds makes it so worthwhile…even starting all the way back in July on our build, said Kyle King.
Niagara Nightmare’s famous saying is “it gets bigger and better every year” and this year is sure to be even more frightful and fun than previous years as their location sits on a much larger property. The haunt continues Oct. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31.
There is no set admission fee – guests are asked to give what they can to benefit the children’s charity, Sweet Buffalo Rocks.
This year’s haunt will have a prison theme!
Visit Niagara Nightmares on Facebook to stay up to date: https://www.facebook.com/Niagaranightmares
