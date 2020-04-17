Rolling Stones added to Saturday's epic TV and streaming health care workers concert

If you need your Rolling Stones fix, Mick and the boys have been added to tonight's all-star "One World: Together At Home" television and streaming music event.
The Rolling Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith RIchards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood — were set to play Buffalo on June 6 as part of their continuing "No Filter" tour, which began in 2017. The concert, along with dates in 14 other cities in the U.S. in May, June and July, has been postponed because of the current international medical emergency.
The "One World: Together At Home" concert will pay tribute to health care workers across the globe. It will run two hours and start at 8 p.m.
"We are honored to be invited to be part of the 'One World: Together At Home' broadcast — from our homes in isolation," the band said in a joint statement.
The will will include filmed segments about how money has been raised by Global Citizen, the organization producing the program, to assist the World Health Organization.
In addition to the Rolling Stones, scheduled to appear "live" (in a prerecorded virtual capacity) are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Smith, J Balvin, Lang Lang, Burna Boy and Stevie Wonder.
The primetime special will air on ABC, Viacom, CBS Networks, NBC, iHeart-Media and Bell Media networks, YouTube, Instagram, Yahoo, TuneIn, Facebook, Twitter, Apple Music, Roblox, Tidal and more. BBC One will air the concert in Europe on Sunday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.