The New York Power Authority will host its touch-a-truck event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Niagara Power Vista at 5777 Lewiston Road. The event will include activities and demonstrations, and promote workplace and community safety.
NYPA will display numerous trucks and heavy equipment used to perform daily tasks including, but not limited to, cranes, excavators and semi-trucks.
The New York State Canal Corp. will also feature a buoy boat, once used as a channel marker along the state’s canal system, and a model lock that demonstrates how the 57 locks in the New York State Canal system operate.
The event will also include displays, activities, demonstrations and concessions from the U.S. Coast Guard, Upper Mountain Fire Company, the Niagara County Sheriff’s department, the LaSalle Early Childhood Center, UDig NY, Modern Disposal Services, the Tesla Owners Club of New York State, and Boy Scouts Troop 42.
The North Tonawanda Police will also be in attendance offering car seat safety checks.
Additionally, “Pinky,” the first pink concrete mixer truck in Western New York, will return to this year’s event. The truck has become a celebrity in Western New York communities, making appearances at touch-a-truck events and parades across the region, honoring breast cancer survivors and promoting awareness. A portion of the proceeds from every yard of concrete delivered by “Pinky” is donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
The truck was unveiled four years ago by United Materials — a supplier of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and related materials. United Materials will also have “Sergeant,” the company’s military truck on display.
Visitors are also encouraged to explore the Niagara Power Vista exhibits, which include a simulated ride and build-a-dam stations. For more information about the event, please email npvista@nypa.gov or call (716) 286-6661.
