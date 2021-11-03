"A Taste of History," an Emmy Award-winning television series that recreates culinary heritage by cooking spectacular historic recipes at original locations across the globe recently filmed an episode at Old Fort Niagara.
The show is one-part cooking, one-part history with a dash of humor and a whole lot of personality and appeals to cooks, history lovers, travelers, and anyone who loves watching an adventure. The show broadcasts on PBS stations, and streams on Amazon Prime, and the Hungry Channel on Apple TV and Roku devices.
The show filmed at Old Fort Niagara on Oct. 26, where the show’s host, Chef Walter Staib, explored the Gateway to the Great Lakes that played an integral role in the struggles of France, Britain, and America for control of the region. Chef Staib will be cooking historical recipes with an interpretive cook in the “French Castles” historic Boulangerie.
Season 12 is expected to premiere in the Spring of 2022.
In addition to his seven cookbooks, Staib has made numerous appearances on local and national cooking shows, such as 60 Minutes, the Today show, and the Food Network’s “Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Iron Chef.”
