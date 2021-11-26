Original 'Nightmare Alley' to unreel at Screening Room

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s star-studded remake of “Nightmare Alley,” which was filmed partially in Buffalo in City Hall and at Niagara Square, will open in theaters on Dec. 17.
While you wait to see Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara, and Toni Collette in the new version, you can watch the original 1947 film noir classic at The Screening Room in Amherst.
“Nightmare Alley,” starring Tyrone Power, Joan Blondell, Colleen Gray, Helen Walker, and Mike Mazurki, will be shown beginning tonight at 7:30, and continuing on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Screening Room is located on Alberta Drive on the east side of the Boulevard Mall. Face coverings are required except while seated. Food and beverages are served. Advance tickets are available at screeningroom.net.
