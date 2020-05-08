Open for business in Lockport

LOCKPORT — A city landmark is opening up today with new owners dedicated to preserving, while updating, the famous local restaurant.
In January, it was announced that Widewaters Drive-in Restaurant had been sold to Brandon Marvin, and on Friday, it will be reopened as Marvins at Widewaters.
Co-owner/operator Lindsay Marvin said the menu has stayed pretty much the same, with the famous coney dogs and sauce, curly fries, burgers and hot dogs.
"The menu is still relatively the same," she said.
When Widewaters was sold, both Brandon Marvin and James Kane, the former owner, insisted the legacy of Widewaters would be preserved, and Lindsay Marvin reiterated it saying Widewaters holds a special place in both her and Brandon's memories.
"We very much appreciate and respect the history of the place. It holds a place for both of us. We both came here as kids," she said.
Marvin said opening during the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a few curveballs to them, but they've made the adjustments and are ready.
"It has been okay. It's thrown a few curveballs for us, but thankfully we are in some ways kind of a take out place anyways. We only have a small dining room. We've just had to make some adjustments," Marvin said, adding they had to ensure their employees had masks and put up plexiglass.
Right now, the restaurant will only allow take-out. Ordering at the window is available. Online ordering and ordering through the Toast app are available.
"We know there is varying levels of comfort for people coming out. Some people are very comfortable being out. Some people not so much. So we're trying to accommodate as many levels as we can," Marvin said.
Marvin said if the state lifts restrictions on gatherings they would like to do Thursday night classic car shows and Sunday afternoon motorcycle shows, with music.
"This is all pending when things get lifted," she said.
She is also considering community events on Saturdays.
For more information, check out marvinsatwidewaters.com.
