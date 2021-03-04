St. Patrick’s Day parades are a favorite activity this time of year, but many have been cancelled due to the pandemic. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, Old Fort Niagara will host an “inverse” St. Patrick’s Day Parade. An inverse parade allows those on parade and those watching to switch places, maintain social distance and stay safe.
Visitors to the fort will move to dispersed areas in small groups to hear music by the Mackenzie Highlanders Pipes and Drums and Old Fort Niagara’s Regimental Field Music. The fort will present musket and cannon firings accompanied by stories of Irish people who served at the fort. These include Lt. Colonel Eyre Massey, who won the Battle of La Belle Famille where Youngstown, NY stands today. Massey hailed from Limerick, Ireland and made a career in the British Army.
Another prominent Irishman to serve at Fort Niagara was Sir William Johnson, who immigrated to New York from Ireland and rose to become one of the most important figures in colonial America. On March 18, 1747 Johnson wrote to New York Governor George Clinton, “we kept St. Patrick yesterday & this day & drank your Health & all Friends in Albany with so many Healths, that I can scarce write.”
Storytellers will relate dramatic and sometimes humorous accounts of common soldiers from Ireland who served at the fort during the War of 1812. A cooking demonstration will offer visitors information about Irish foodways during the 18th and early 19th centuries.
Visitors who come in appropriate St. Patrick’s Day attire will receive a discount on admission. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in adult and children’s categories. Costumes should allow freedom of movement and visitors are advised to wear practical footwear.
Most activities will be outdoors or in well-ventillated historic buildings. Visitors are required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. More information is available at www.oldfortniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.