Summer activities along the three-block stretch of Old Falls Street USA kick off Memorial Day weekend with street festival.
The event will feature food vendors, music and other live entertainment from 5 p.m. Friday, May 26 through 6 p.m. Monday, May 29.
As summer gets underway, other activities are planned:
• Movie nights will happen at dusk every Thursday from June 22 through Aug. 24.
• Friday night concerts will start at 5 p.m. from June 23 through Aug. 25.
• Every Saturday from June 24 to Aug. 26 will feature special events.
New this year, Old Falls Street will host Rainbow City Pride on Saturday, June 24. The event will feature drag queen performances, a DJ, the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus, unicorn carriage rides as well as informational and artisan vendors.
For those with four-legged friends, Poochella is a dog-friendly event on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a dog caricature artist, dog “kissing booth”, a DJ and dog novelty vendors.
For more information on events on Old Falls Street, visit www.niagarafallsusa.com/old-falls-street/
Old Falls Street is the three-block cobblestone street that connects Niagara Falls State Park with the Niagara Falls Convention Center. The area serves as an entertainment district for residents and visitors, featuring food vendors, festivals concerts and family friendly activities.
