The Friday Night Summer Concert Series on Old Falls Street returns this week and will run through the end of August. The concerts will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Cataract Commons located on the middle block of Old Falls Street. Each week will also feature a food truck.
The concert series schedule includes the following:
• Friday — Back to the Bars Band
• July 15 — Kurt and the Loders
• July 22 — Universal Phunk
• July 29 — Hot Daddy Rocks
• Aug. 5 — Strictly Hip
• Aug. 12 — Queen City
• Aug. 19 — Hair Nation
• Aug. 26 — Spin Wires
For more information on the Friday Night Concert Series and a complete list of other events, visit fallsstreetusa.com.
