Members of the band White Chocolate play for the crowd on Old Falls Street in 2014 as part of the Friday concert series there.

 Photo by James Neiss
Niagara Gazette

The Friday Night Summer Concert Series on Old Falls Street returns this week and will run through the end of August. The concerts will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Cataract Commons located on the middle block of Old Falls Street. Each week will also feature a food truck.

The concert series schedule includes the following:

Friday — Back to the Bars Band

July 15 — Kurt and the Loders

July 22 — Universal Phunk

July 29 — Hot Daddy Rocks

Aug. 5 — Strictly Hip

Aug. 12 — Queen City

Aug. 19 — Hair Nation

Aug. 26 — Spin Wires

For more information on the Friday Night Concert Series and a complete list of other events, visit fallsstreetusa.com.

, or follow Old Falls Street USA on Facebook.

