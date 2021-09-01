Olcott Beach Jazz Trail returning on Sunday

Five jazz acts will be performing from noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Olcott Beach, beginning at the Lakeview Village Shoppes. In previous years the day-long jazz show took place in July, but it was postponed in 2020 and the date was changed due to COVID-19.
The Buffalo Jazz Collective is kicking off the day with a celebration of the Swing era from noon to 1:30 p.m. The collective features alto saxophonist Elliot Scozzaro and trombonist Brendan Lanighan, both of whom recently toured with the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Glenn Miller formed his band during the Swing era (1938) and, up until the pandemic, his was the only remaining big band that still toured and performed full time.
“Elliot and Brendan became very familiar with music from that era as they toured all over the United States and Japan,” noted Mark Filsinger, head of the Buffalo Jazz Collective. Filsinger performed with a different version of the Buffalo Jazz Collective on the Olcott Jazz Trail in 2018 with tenor saxophonist Don Menza.
Following the collective, Bobby Militello Quartet is on deck from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Jazz Trail executive director Jim Sansone speaks highly of this group.
“What can I say about Bobby? A 31-year member of the world famous Dave Brubeck Quartet, member of Maynard Ferguson’s band, among other things. Every member of the quartet is a world class musician. The percussionist Dr. John Bacon is a professor of music at Fredonia, for example,” Sansone said
Performing from the great American songbook, the Cabaret Big Band will follow the quartet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This band has been playing throughout Western New York for almost seven years, including at 2019 Jazz at the Beach, and their Sunday appearance will be their first one since the pandemic began.
“The Covid pandemic brought all of our musical work to a halt. It's only been the last few months that many of us have gotten back to live musical performing," band leader Philip Simms said.
Simms wrote all of the arrangements for the band and their performance on the Jazz Trail will feature vocalist Colleen Williams. The band includes nationally known performers such as saxophonist Andy Weinzler, a Maynard Ferguson big band alum, and drummer Tom Kasperek, who spent 16 years as the featured drummer of the world famous Tommy Dorsey Orchestra.
At 5:15 p.m., Danny Hull and Friends will begin their performance (slated to last until 6:45 p.m). Jazz vocalist Cindy Miller has her master’s degree in Music from Eastman School of Music and performed for actress Meryl Streep when she received the George Eastman Award for Distinguished Contribution to the Art of Film.
Last, but not least, Western New York Big Band will end the gathering with music from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saxophonist Ken Kuriscak is leading the band, composed of the top jazz musicians in Western New York.
“If you look at who these musicians have played with, it’s like a "who’s who” of jazz bands: Maynard Ferguson, Woody Herman, Glenn Miler, Tommy Dorsey, Don Menza, to name a few,” Sansone observed.
Visit the Olcott Beach Jazz Trail Facebook page for more information.
