Olcott Beach Carousel Park is back in season

The Olcott Carousel Park will be reopening for the its 20th season on Saturday. The kiddie park offers several rides for children, which including its 96-year-old Herschell-Spillman 2-row carousel, as well its ferris wheel and kiddie cars.
Other attractions at the park include the ski-ball range, the vintage arcade, and daily 2 p.m. magic shows from Rob and Carol Allen. This year, the pick-up-a-duck game is also being reopened, as it wasn’t able to be opened last year while stronger Covid restrictions were in effect. Park manager, Rosemary Sansone also said the Allens have a new magic act this year. There will also be periodic stage shows throughout the summer which will include a balloon show, a comedy show, and a puppet theater.
Sansone has said proudly that the park’s tickets only cost 25 cents, covering every ride in the park, and don’t expire no matter how old they are.
“All the rides cost one ticket, and no one can believe it.” she said. “There’s no inflation. We kept it down so it’s available for anybody no matter how much money they make.”
The Carousel Park is planning an official celebration for its 20th anniversary, which will be taking place during the annual Community Appreciation Day. Other events happening this season will be the “Christmas in July”, as well as the “Park After Dark” fundraiser on Aug. 9, which is an event for adults to drink, dance, and play games.
Sansone is eager to welcome kids and families back to the park, and pointed out the importance of that in the park's slogan, “Building memories for a new generation.” She did acknowledge that while anyone is able to ride the carousel, returning kids might be too big to go on the other rides this year, but that shouldn’t discourage them.
“If returning kids might not be able to ride the kiddie rides because they’ve outgrown them, then they can graduate to ski-ball.”
The park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday this weekend and then Saturdays and Sundays through June.
