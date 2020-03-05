NU grads make up half the cast of "Outsiders" 

When Arianna Lasting of Niagara Falls steps on stage in her first professional acting job, she will have plenty of familiar faces surrounding her.
The Niagara University alumni who graduated last May, is performing in Buffalo's Theatre of Youth production of "The Outsiders" with six other alumni from NU.
NU grads make up half of the 15-member cast and including Lasting are: Brendan Didio, Matthew Divita, Adam Rath, Peter S. Raimondo, Preston WIlliams and David Wysocki.
All those familiar faces and a very close cast make the whole cast feel like family, she said, and that is a theme of the play as well.
"The really big overarching theme is how a group of people can come together and become a family even without being related," she said during a recent phone interview. adding "The family you get to choose helps you get through life."
Producers call "The Outsiders," based on the book by S.E. Hinton, a poignant and heroic story of belonging, friendship, and maintaining hope in the face of struggle, a powerful reminder of what young people encounter. Territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids — the Socs — and the main character Ponyboy’s tough, underprivileged "Greaser" family and friends are just a part of life.
Arianna plays a member of the "Socs" and one of three female characters in the show.
"I try and make her journey from just another “soc” to someone who comes to know and a understand the “greasers," and tries to help them. I think its super important to the plot to show its not just socials against the greasers, its just people who can learn to understand each other."
Lasting is especially happy that her first professional show is at Theatre of Youth. "Children are definitely your toughest critics. They’ll tell you exactly what they’’re thinking," she said, but added that a good play can make a lasting impression on a child.
"I remember theater I saw when I was a child," she said. "It's the reason why I am where I am today."
"The Outsiders" is on stage March 14 through April 5, at Theatre of Youth, 203 Allen St., Buffalo. Tickets, starting at $15, are available online at www.theatreofyouth.org or by calling 884-4400, ext. 304. Performances are at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the historic, handicapped accessible Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St., Buffalo. There will be a talk-back and photo opportunity with the cast after all performances.
