Niagara-Wheatfield Middle School prepares for 'Moana Jr.'

The talented cast and crew at Niagara Wheatfield’s Edward Town Middle School has been in rehearsals for "Disney’s Moana Jr." Directed by Ken Flick and Andrea Letcher, the musical tells the story of Moana, the strong willed daughter of the chief of a Polynesian village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti.
The musical will be held at the Niagara-Wheatfield High School at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. Tickets are $7 and $5 for seniors and students can be purchased online at showtix4u.com or by emailing Band Director Jon Scime at jscime@nwcsd.org.
“Our last musical was "Aladdin Jr." back in January 2020,” explains Mr. Fick. “The school community is very excited to have our students back on the stage. Make way for a fun and entertaining evening for the entire family!”
