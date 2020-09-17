'Niagara' roars into view at The Screening Room

Marilyn Monroe had recently turned 26 years old when she arrived in Niagara Falls in July 1952 to play the lead in “Niagara,” one of Hollywood’s classic romantic dramas. In addition to Monroe, the movie also stars Joseph Cotten and Jean Peters.
“Niagara” would have its world premiere in New York City on Jan. 21, 1953, and go on to become one of the most popular tales of husbandly obsession to come out of the studio system.
For Monroe, after an extended period of roles with less screen time, it was proof that she could carry a film at the box office.
Coming up for her in 1953 would be two great comedies, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” also starring Jane Russell, and “How To Marry A Millionaire” which co-stars Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall. The latter is one of my all-time favorite movies.
“Niagara,” which includes scenes shot at the Cave Of The Winds below the American Falls, will be playing at The Screening Room in Amherst starting Friday at 7:30. It will also be shown on Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sept. 26. Admission is $7 and $6, depending on the ticket buyer’s status.
The Screening Room offers food and bar service. Social distancing rules apply. Face masks are required except when eating. Seating is limited and spaced. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.
The Screening Room is on the east side of the Boulevard Mall, accessible only from the parking area on Alberta Drive. www.screeningroom.net
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.