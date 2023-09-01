Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, formerly the Niagara Falls Little Theatre, has announced its 101st season of shows.
NRTG is opening its 101st season in the latter part of September with its Volunteer’s Choice. Each year, the most dedicated volunteers are given the opportunity to select one of the season’s shows, and this year they selected the 2009 Broadway musical comedy, “9 to 5.” Based on the 1980 film and featuring music by the legendary Dolly Parton. Three female employees unite in their hatred of the sexist and lecherous boss of Consolidated Industries, and the audience gets to watch how those women show him who’s really the boss.
The second musical of the season will open in November, and comes from the minds of composer Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Godspell”) and playwright Joseph Stein (“Fiddler on the Roof”). At times sweet, at times heartbreaking, “The Baker’s Wife” — somewhat offbeat and somewhat romantic — takes us to 1935 small-town France, where the village has recently lost its baker. The bickering residents find some peace when the new baker and his wife arrive, but when trouble once again finds the town, they must work together to help the baker and his wife find happiness again.
January bring the first non-musical of the season, the 1941 Joseph Kesselring classic, “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Always an audience favorite, this show tells the story of the recently-engaged Mortimer Brewster, who visits his sweet spinster aunts to announce his engagement. However, Mortimer’s world is turned topsy-turvy when he uncovers his aunts’ morbid pastime — and he’s caught up in helping his aunts, protecting his fiancée, and managing the rest of his family’s quirks.
Noël Coward gets a return engagement to the Ellicott Creek Playhouse stage when his farce, “Blithe Spirit,” opens in March. While looking to gather material for his next book, novelist Charles Condomine invites a medium & clairvoyant into his home to perform a séance. This, unfortunately for Charles, results in a ghost taking up residence in his house — a ghost with a history, who makes it her mission to disrupt Charles’ marriage to his wife — who can neither see nor hear the ghost.
The season will close with the return of an audience favorite, “Young Frankenstein.” The 2007 madcap musical comedy based on the 1974 movie brings Mel Brooks’ unforgettable characters back to life. Frederick Frankenstein wants nothing to do with the Frankenstein Legacy to which he is the heir. Upon his grandfather’s death, though, he travels to the castle to collect his inheritance and is quickly sucked into the family business. Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather or succeed in making his monster a dapper, intelligent man about town?
For each show’s opening night, patrons can get to meet cast members while enjoying treats at the end of the show. All shows will be presented at NRTG’s home at the Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 550 Ellicott Creek Road, Suite A, Tonawanda. For information on tickets, visit NRTG’s website at www.niagaratheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.