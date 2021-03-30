Niagara Parks Power Station to open July 1

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors to the public as Niagara’s newest landmark attraction on July 1.
Construction at the historic facility has been ongoing since June at 7005 Niagara Parkway.
The one-of-a-kind structure is considered to be the only fully intact, decommissioned hydroelectric power plant of its era in the world. Constructed in 1905 as the “Canadian Niagara Power Company generating station” the massive facility was a historic achievement in engineering and architecture, remaining operational until 2006.
The daytime guest experience will feature interactive exhibits and interpretative installations that explore the history and science of hydroelectric power generation at the station. The nighttime immersive multimedia experience “Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed” created by Thinkwell Group, will bring the dormant station back to life for visitors utilizing state of the art sound and 3D projection mapping technology.
Construction on Phase Two of the attraction will be completed over the next year for opening in July of 2022 and will allow visitors to explore to the vast underground portions of the Niagara Parks Power Station. Guests will travel down nearly 200 feet below the main floor via elevator, to reach the tailrace tunnel which connects the plant to the Niagara River and includes a spectacular viewing portal at the base of Niagara Falls.
The Niagara Parks Power Station is expected to be an important demand driver and catalyst in the recovery of tourism in Niagara and Ontario, providing an innovative and iconic year-round visitor experience for the destination. In addition to the 60 jobs expected to be created in the first five years in order to operate the attraction, the adaptive reuse construction process has seen close to 50 companies and well over 300 workers completing work on the facility.
A comprehensive health and safety plan has been developed for the attraction with revised capacity limits and industry leading sanitization practices in-place to ensure the safety of all guests and staff inside. All operations at the Niagara Parks Power Station will strictly adhere to current public health guidelines regarding the use of face coverings.
“This has been a very challenging time for the tourism sector, but the reopening of the Niagara Parks Power Station as a one-of-a-kind, made-in-Ontario attraction will mark a great milestone on the Niagara Region’s road to recovery. Last year, our government proudly announced our support for the redevelopment project. This summer, I encourage people of all ages to safely visit the station when it opens, and explore a fascinating piece of Ontario’s industrial history and heritage,” said Lisa MacLeod, minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.