The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective have announced the first Niagara Falls Jazz Fest taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Beloved Community Center (lawn), 1710 Calumet Ave.
This event is a free community concert that highlights “Women in Jazz” and reflects on the influential history of jazz and music in Niagara Falls.
Attendees will enjoy rhythmic performances by Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame inductee Marsha McWilson and Curtis Lundy and Umoja, featuring Harpist Cassie Watson Francillon. Food trucks Dirty Bird, Cater 2 U Kitchen, and Buffalo Burger Bros will be serving their signature fares, and sweet treats will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. from Kona Ice and The Yummmm Truck.
The Niagara Falls Jazz Fest was created in collaboration with Dawn Berry-Walker, daughter of jazz legend James “Pappy” Martin, and founder of the Pappy Martin Masten Jazz Festival. Pappy Martin and his brother, John “Spider” Martin, grew up in the Highland neighborhood of Niagara Falls, and famously played at renowned establishments including the Ontario House. To highlight Spider Martin’s story, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area commissioned Buffalo artist, Edreys Wajed, in 2019 to create a mural of Spider Martin along Main Street, bringing Spider Martin’s story into public space for the first time.
Honoring the Martins’ legacy, the Niagara Falls Jazz Fest will present its annual festival by celebrating women of jazz whose musical influence sparked a movement like no other. “Musical storytelling resounds throughout our community, and we are excited for people to come together to enjoy notes by jazz greats such as Marsha McWilson and Cassie Watson Francillon,” says Saladin Allah, Niagara Falls National Heritage Area Project coordinator, “It will be an event not to miss.”
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for an early evening performance of captivating jazz. For more information, visit the website.
For more opportunities to experience the power of women in jazz, check out the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival, taking place on July 24 and 31 at the Buffalo Museum of Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.