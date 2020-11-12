Niagara County extras on screen as 'Wolfboy' opens; Hitchcock's 'Rope' on tap

In September 2017, hundreds of hopeful movie fans from Niagara County lined up for the opportunity to participate in the filming of “The True Adventures Of Wolfboy.” Extras were needed for scenes set at a traveling carnival, which would be shot over a four-day period in the Niagara region. Other scenes were shot in Buffalo.
The movie is finally opening across the United States and Canada. It will play at the North Park Theatre starting today. There was a showing at the Buffalo International Film Festival in 2019.
“The True Adventures Of Wolfboy” is the first feature directed by Martin Krejci. The screenplay is by Olivia Dufault. It’s a drama, with comedic moments, about Paul, a 13-year old who has a condition called congenital hypertrichosis. His face and body are covered with an abnormally thick mat of hair. He’s bullied at school and his mother is not in his life. The story is about Paul’s determined search for his mom.
The movie stars Jaeden Martell as Paul, along with John Turturro, Chloe Sevigny, Eve Hewson, Chris Messina, Sophie Giannamore, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, Professor Emeritus and former Chair of Theatre and Dance for The State University of New York at Buffalo and Tony-nominated Broadway actor.
HITCHCOCK’S TECHNICAL MARVEL: In June, I wrote a story for the Gazette about director Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rope,” which was his first feature shot completely in color.
Serendipitous scheduling reveals that “Rope” will be playing at The Screening Room in Amherst at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Always fascinated with the latest filmmaking technology, and eager to try new ways of making movies, Hitchcock shot “Rope,” which was released in 1948, as if it unreels in a single, continuous take.
Using cameras with muffled wheels, microphones that were always moving, walls in the apartment setting that rolled, lighting tricks, and moments such as when a camera glides directly into a character’s jacket, the film’s impression is that you are watching a crime thriller unfold without a single edit. The clever movie is fun to watch.
In a posh Manhattan apartment, a dinner party is held moments after the two male hosts have murdered their prep-school friend David, an act that occurs at the start of the drama, which is based on a 1929 play by Patrick Hamilton. The killing is connected to Nietzsche’s philosophy of moral and intellectual superiority. The body is hidden, although very close to the gossipy dinner guests.
The murderers (played perfectly by Farley Granger and John Dahl) have invited a popular professor (well-acted by James Stewart), who starts to wonder where David is.
Look beyond the forefront for enjoyable bits of acting. Carefully watch Stewart realize what’s going on. Every frame of the movie was planned in advance, and its 80-minutes play out in real time. Hitchcock’s directorial inventiveness is boldly at work here.
“Rope” is a superb exercise in technique, and the witty party guests are performed wonderfully. Even the arriving sunset over Manhattan has a role to play.
