The Niagara Arts Guild is marking its 73rd anniversary with a members’ art exhibit and sale at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., beginning on Saturday. The show includes juried original paintings, photography and sculpture.
Award-winning artist Donna Hale is the judge of the guild’s Spring Show and Sale. The holder of an Associate in Fine Arts degree, she is a member of the River Art Gallery and numerous art organizations. In her Artistic Statement, she says, in part:
“Landscape is my first love; it reflects the Glory of God. The sense of beauty: color, light, reflection, atmosphere, all show God’s majestic creation. This is what I enjoy recreating. There is nothing like soaking in the sunlight, surrounded by nature, immersed in the scene. Even back in the studio I remember the feelings, sensations, awareness and pleasure. The beauty of that time is locked in my heart.”
Works in the Spring Show and Sale can be viewed any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through May 15, in the lower level meeting room at the history center. Covid safety requirements include masking and a capacity limit of 10 people in the room at a time.
For more information, call exhibit chair Maggie Eaton at 434-0851.
