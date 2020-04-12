Newfane chorus tunes up online

Members of the Newfane High School Chorus were crushed by the news that their spring concert was to be canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. However, every tough situation creates enough pressure to make a diamond. That diamond is now online in the form of a multi-toned, piece adapted from the pop-single "All Star" by the band Smashmouth.
Chorus teacher Adria Francani asked each student to upload a video of them singing an individual part of the song, whether tenor, soprano, alto or bass. Through the magic of technology – and a lot of try-fail-try-again determination – she was able to piece together every part into a wonderful whole, creating the illusion the song was sung together by the students, when in actuality none of them could hear each other.
"Our choir concert – with the band too, it's our department concert – is always at the end of March, this year it was March 25, but of course that was cancelled," she said. "When we made the switch to remote learning, that first week of being home, I thought it'd be a really great idea to try this virtual choir project I had seen done about 10 years ago."
The song "All Star" was a huge hit by Smashmouth, but was adapted as a classical piece by Nathan Howe. It would've been performed at the spring concert.
"The way that it worked, it was kind of a tricky process. There's no easy app to get the job done. Also you can't use Zoom or an online conference webinar platform because there's such a lag with music and singing that the singers can't hear each other," Francania said. "That was something I tried, but said, 'That's not going to work.' "
There were a lot of those "that's not going to work" moments. Francania said, going in, she had no idea how very difficult the process was going to be, but in the end, it all came together.
"They sent me videos of themselves performing their part of the song, then I synchronized the videos together, and that's how that video happened," she said. "It was one of those things, I rolled with it, and I'm also learning as I go in this new terrain that we're in."
"Luckily, I had time on my hands," she said and laughed.
The video can be found at https://youtu.be/m4MnWd_KaJQ.
