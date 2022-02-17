New this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.