Old Falls Street USA has rebranded to more closely mirror the brand of Destination Niagara USA, the official destination marketing organization for Niagara County.
In January of 2022, Destination Niagara USA took over management of the three-block entertainment district in downtown Niagara Falls, along with the Niagara Falls Convention Center.
“We have seen great success in the rebranding of the Niagara Falls Convention Center, as the facility operated in the black last year for the first time since it opened in 2004. Our team is confident that efforts to create a consistent sense of place and tie-in branding for Old Falls Street will yield positive results as well,” John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said.
Those visiting the Falls may notice the new logos displayed on street signage and apparel for Old Falls Street staff, but they can count on some of the same popular programming to be showcased this year.
“We look forward to continuing with major events such as Bluesfest, Oktoberfest and Jingle Falls USA,” says Kim Barrus, director of special events for Old Falls Street.
The programming team has planned out a season of summer concerts and events on the street as well. The full schedule will be unveiled the second week of May during National Travel and Tourism Week.
For more information on happenings on Old Falls Street, visit https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/old-falls-street/
