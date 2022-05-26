During the pandemic shutdown, livestream capability was crucial for artists to reach their fans all over the world, but in December 1983 a music program broadcast across the globe was unheard of when MTV did just that with progressive rock band Asia’s Japanese concert which was shown throughout the world. The event became known as “Asia in Asia.”
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Asia’s self-titled debut. The supergroup scored hits with “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell” and “Sole Survivor.” The Japan show, recorded at the famous Nippon Budokan a year after the debut album, is finally being released as a box set, vinyl record, CD and on digital streaming platforms on June 10.
“When we decided we were going to take on a satellite broadcast in which a lot of money was going to change hands, David Geffen was the one who suggested we do it, because it had been done with sports but nothing like it had been done with music,” Asia drummer Carl Palmer recalled during a recent phone interview from the U.K.
In 1983, Asia had released its second album, "Alpha." After touring in support of "Alpha" in the United States and after some initial planning, the group ran into a problem that almost derailed the entire project.
“Unfortunately, as we got closer, John (Wetton) started to panic. John was a chronic alcoholic and had managed to contain it, but this put him over the top and he would go missing. For the last 14 years of his life, he was absolutely straight and singing better than he was in the 1980s. John was part of the decision making, but at the time we had to fire him.”
Wetton was not only the group’s bass player, he was Asia’s lead singer. The remaining members, Palmer, guitarist Steve Howe, and keyboardist Geoff Downes, had to scramble to find a suitable replacement. They reached out to Greg Lake, Palmer’s former bandmate in Emerson Lake and Palmer.
“It was actually John Kalodner, David Geffen’s right hand man, who suggested Greg Lake, everyone thought it was me,” Palmer said.
“We had about two weeks of rehearsal and two days with the technical crew. Greg pulled us out, because if we had to cancel the cost would be unheard of. It was a great broadcast and sonically as good as it gets.”
Lake was an obvious choice in hindsight. His voice was similar, and John Wetton had replaced Lake in King Crimson. So it all went full circle.
“Here in the U.K the prog rock community is a tight circle of friends. Wetton was a huge ELP fan and came to many of our concerts, that is how we began our relationship.”
Lake’s performance was extraordinary, but his tenure in Asia only lasted long enough to help the band fulfill their obligation for the satellite broadcast and a few other shows. Wetton returned to Asia in 1985.
The Budokan is known for some famous concerts that spawned iconic albums by Cheap Trick, Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan.
“There are always special places, as for the Budokan, they have had great artists play there and they have played well that night. It’s not a great sounding arena. If you visited there in the early 1970s, they would clap politely at the end of each song. By the 1980s it had changed and they were very enthusiastic, and they have a history and people expect a dynamite show.”
Palmer says Asia plans to return to Japan next year, and will tour later this year with their newest member, Marc Bonilla on guitar and vocals.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
