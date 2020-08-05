Since April, MusicalFare Theatre has presented Livestreaming Cabarets every third Thursday of the month. Collectively, those cabarets have had thousands of people watching from home — not just from from Western New York, but from all over the country and the world.
Now, MusicalFare is working with the Town of Amherst, Daemen College and numerous area restaurants for "A Cabaret Evening with Jeffry Denman" at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20. All proceeds will benefit MusicalFare Theatre.
Buffalo native and Broadway performer Jeffry Denman ("Cats," "Dream" and "White Christmas") for an evening of songs and even some stories from his acclaimed book, "A Year with the Producers," about the journey of "The Producers" to a Broadway mega-hit.
"Jeffry Denman can do just about anything, and will ... A musical powerhouse who's a major storyteller with the wit of a comedian and the soul of a poet," said Tony Award winner, Karen Ziemba.
Patrons can go to the MusicalFare website to purchase a digital pass for $10 a household with a $3 handling fee. Visit https://www.musicalfare.com for more information.
A link to the event will then be sent to their email at approximately 6 p.m. on the day of the performance - patrons can watch the show from the comfort and safety of their home on their computer or device at 8 p.m.
Patrons can also choose a restaurant to order their dinner from for that evening. Or, if they wish, cook at home! A list of participating restaurants is available on the MusicalFare website. And since viewers at home are the only audience…we are encouraging them to make a night of it, get dressed up, take some photos and post them on social media with the hashtag #athomewithmusicalfare MusicalFare will share the photos on Youtube during the performance!
MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main St. in Amherst.
