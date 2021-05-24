The music is returning to the Town of Niagara with its Music Mania Mondays concert series.
Town officials say plans will in place to host the concert series and at the same time follow the New York state requirements as they apply to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In mid-June, town officials say they will announce the protocols and procedures that must be followed for those wishing to attend. The series will kick-off with an Independence Day celebration “Pride in the Park” on July 3. This is an all-day event followed by a fireworks display.
Concerts will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park on Lockport Road.
This year's tentative schedule. All times other than July 3 will be 6:30 p.m. for the first band and 8 p.m. for the second act:
• July 3 — 2 p.m.: Black Crows tribute, 4 p.m.: Out on the Tiles (Led Zeppelin tribute band), 6 p.m.: Grand Illusion (Styx tribute band) and 8 p.m.: Straight On (Heart tribute)
• July 5 — Seven Sign and What A Fool Believes (Doobie Bros. Tribute Band)
• July 12 — The Strangers and Disco 54 (disco tribute)
• July 19 — Rock Angel and Hotel California (Eagles tribute)
• July 26 — Impact and Nerds Gone Wild (Tribute to the '80s)
• Aug. 2 — Black Widow and Turnstiles (Billy Joel tribute)
• Aug. 9 — The A-List Band and Against the Wind (Bob Seger tribute band)
• Aug. 16 — The USA Band and Chicago Authority (Chicago tribute)
• Aug. 23 — Meg and The Vandals and The BBC Band (Beatles tribute)
