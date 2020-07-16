EDITOR'S NOTE: The event was canceled Thursday night.
“We dine well here in Camelot, we eat ham and jam and Spam a lot.”
Movies in an indoor public setting return this evening when The Screening Room in Amherst reopens its doors with a special Trivia Night showing of the hilarious movie classic, “Monty Python And The Holy Grail.”
Get ready for a zany comedic adventure in the Middle Ages featuring King Arthur, a killer rabbit, the dangerous Castle Anthrax, knights who find shrubbery a steep challenge, and, of course, the quest for the Holy Grail.
After a four-month break in its busy schedule because of the international health emergency, the popular, locally-owned and operated 27-year old cinema cafe will bring watching movies somewhere other than your house back to Buffalo-Niagara.
The return kicks off with the Monty Python gang and their hilarious quest at 7:30. A trivia challenge will be part of the evening’s welcome back party.
Tickets are $10 for this Trivia Night event. Regular ticket prices are $7 and $6, depending on the buyer’s age. The beloved movie will also play July 19, 23, and August 1.
“Monty Python And The Holy Grail,” which was released in 1975, is co-directed by Python crew members Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, who also wrote the screenplay along with the other Pythonites: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, and Michael Palin. All six men play multiple roles in the comedy.
Screening Room owner Bob Golibersuch told me during a telephone interview that “seating capacity will be reduced and reservations or advance ticket purchases are recommended.” In keeping with current New York State health mandates, he said that “six foot social distancing will be in place, and face coverings will be required whenever moviegoers are not eating at their table or couch while watching the film.”
From phone calls and social media comments, Golibersuch knows “his regular customers have been eager to get back to watching movies” at his unique venue.
Movies at The Screening Room are shown in repertory, and the schedule for July and August includes “Back To The Future,” “Do The Right Thing,” “Donnie Darko,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Birds,” “Carnival Of Souls,” "Grizzly,” “American Graffiti,” and director John Carpenter’s version of “The Thing.” “Vertigo” arrives in September.
Known for its movie-friendly atmosphere, The Screening Room has found success showing a mix of classic, cult, foreign, and independent films. Patrons can also enjoy beer, wine, a variety of coffees, and speciality snacks, as well as traditional concession stand fare.
The Screening Room is located at 880 Alberta Drive on the east side of the Boulevard Mall. The entrance is from the parking lot only. screeningroom.net .
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
