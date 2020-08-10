Metallica is set to play Lockport later this month.
The band is the latest act and first rock band to play in the Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series. The concert will be shown at drive-ins across the country, including Transit Drive-In on Aug. 29.
Tickets are $115 per car of up to six people and will go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. A ticket will also include four mp3 digital downloads the upcoming release of S&M2.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert will begin at 8:30 p.m.
