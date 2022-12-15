Niagara Falls Music Hall of Famer Marsha McWilson will be getting audiences in the festive mood with a Motown Christmas show at Batavia Downs at 7:30 today.
McWilson will be performing with Ella Robinson & the Buffalo-based New Beginning Choral Ensemble and special guest Joshua Vacanti, a Lockport singer who competed on NBC’s “The Voice” last year.
The show comes as McWilson has recorded two Christmas songs, versions of Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby,” and Charles Brown’s “Merry Christmas Baby.”
Dec. 6 was also declared Marsha McWilson day in the City of Lockport, marking the third time this year a local municipality has declared a day in her honor. Previously, Buffalo declared July 29th and Niagara Falls declared Oct. 5 to be Marsha McWilson day.
Tickets for the Batavia show are $15, which includes $10 in free play at the Batavia Downs casino. For the day of McWilson’s show, Batavia Downs is also offering a hotel deal of $119 for rooms which includes $80 in free play at the casino and two free tickets to the show.
