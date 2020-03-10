Celebrate Maple Month at Taste NY at the Western NY Welcome Center in Grand Island from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Attendees can enjoy a prepared breakfast featuring local maple products in a four star menu: French toast casserole with maple syrup (Sage Family Maple), meat or veggie egg frittatas (Dick & Jenny’s), sliced apples with maple cream (Merle Maple), juice, milk, coffee, or tea. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children. Included in the event is the opportunity to create two hands-on maple recipes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a fun children’s story-time at noon.
As a part of Maple Month, Taste NY has developed a Maple Madness promotion- a way to sample different local maple products throughout the Taste NY Market every Saturday of the month. Fill out a bracket with your favorite Maple Madness choices and earn 15% off your Taste NY purchase and a 10% discount online at shoptasteny.com.
The Market showcases a wide variety of dairy products; craft beer and other specialty beverages; New York sauces, snacks, and syrups; preserved and pickled products; locally made ice cream; sandwiches and baked goods; coffee and tea; and artisan gifts.
The Taste NY Market is actively seeking new vendors for the store and special events. For more information email erietasteny@cornell.edu.
