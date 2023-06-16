Plaza logo

BUFFALO — M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series is back for its 54th season, once again bringing live music and adding to the vibrancy of downtown Buffalo. Through Aug. 17, M&T invites the community to join them outside their headquarters at One M&T Plaza for free lunchtime concerts every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

As the nation’s longest-running concert series of its kind, the Plaza Event Series has a celebrated history of featuring a wide variety of music and performers across pop, jazz, rock, classical, comedy, and more. While the music fills the air of Downtown Buffalo’s streets, food trucks will also be on-site for lunch.

“Since it began in 1969, this concert series has brought music and entertainment to the Downtown Buffalo community, providing a welcoming and lively space for our community to come together, support local artists, and celebrate the city we call home,” said M&T Bank Western New York Regional President Eric Feldstein.

The Plaza Event Series also brings food trucks to Buffalo’s Main Street. Concertgoers can expect to see this lineup throughout the summer:

• Tuesdays – KT Caribbean Cuisine

• Wednesdays – Edgy Vegy Bflo

• Thursdays – Cheesy Chick

M&T encourages everyone who attends the concerts to share photos, videos, and other moments on their social media platforms through Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram using #PlazaEventSeries.

Along with the return of the Plaza Event Series, M&T has also welcomed back the Thursday & Main concert series through their sponsorship for another summer. Free concerts will occur every Thursday evening through the end of July in Downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. This sponsorship continues to build on M&T’s support for the Western New York arts community.

The full lineup of performers for the 2023 Plaza Event Series is listed below:

Buffalo’s Real Rock 92.9 WBUF Week

Tuesday, June 20 – Old School B-Boys

Wednesday, June 21 – Rock Angel Band

Thursday, June 22 – Creek Bend

Power 93.7 WBLK Week

Tuesday, June 27 – McCarthyizm

Wednesday, June 28 – Only Humen

Thursday, June 29 – Denzel Ward & The Cool Platinum Band

Buffalo Business First Week

Tuesday, July 4 – Bank holiday, no performance

Wednesday, July 5 – Bar-Room Buzzards

Thursday, July 6 – The Frankfurters

The Breeze 96.1 Feel Good Variety While You Work Week

Tuesday, July 11 – Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra

Wednesday, July 12 – George Scott Big Band

Thursday, July 13 – Breakaway

Buffalo Toronto Public Media Week

Tuesday, July 18 – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (note: the show begins at 11:45 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 19 – Boys of Summer

Thursday, July 20 – and We Worship Singers

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Week

Tuesday, July 25 – Rockin’ Robin

Wednesday, July 26 – Unity Band

Thursday, July 27 – Dave Constantino Band

The Buffalo News Week

Tuesday, August 1 – Beatlemagic

Wednesday, August 2 – Will Holton

Thursday, August 3 – Dark Horse Run

7WKBW Week

Tuesday, August 8 – Ramblin’ Lou Family Band from WXRL Radio

Wednesday, August 9 – Mark Mazur and “The Little Big Band”

Thursday, August 10 – Boogie Monsters

Buffalo’s New Country 106.5 WYRK Week

Tuesday, August 15 – Taylor Made Jazz

Wednesday, August 16 – Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis

Thursday, August 17 – Allykat

