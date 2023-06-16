BUFFALO — M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series is back for its 54th season, once again bringing live music and adding to the vibrancy of downtown Buffalo. Through Aug. 17, M&T invites the community to join them outside their headquarters at One M&T Plaza for free lunchtime concerts every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
As the nation’s longest-running concert series of its kind, the Plaza Event Series has a celebrated history of featuring a wide variety of music and performers across pop, jazz, rock, classical, comedy, and more. While the music fills the air of Downtown Buffalo’s streets, food trucks will also be on-site for lunch.
“Since it began in 1969, this concert series has brought music and entertainment to the Downtown Buffalo community, providing a welcoming and lively space for our community to come together, support local artists, and celebrate the city we call home,” said M&T Bank Western New York Regional President Eric Feldstein.
The Plaza Event Series also brings food trucks to Buffalo’s Main Street. Concertgoers can expect to see this lineup throughout the summer:
• Tuesdays – KT Caribbean Cuisine
• Wednesdays – Edgy Vegy Bflo
• Thursdays – Cheesy Chick
M&T encourages everyone who attends the concerts to share photos, videos, and other moments on their social media platforms through Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram using #PlazaEventSeries.
Along with the return of the Plaza Event Series, M&T has also welcomed back the Thursday & Main concert series through their sponsorship for another summer. Free concerts will occur every Thursday evening through the end of July in Downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. This sponsorship continues to build on M&T’s support for the Western New York arts community.
The full lineup of performers for the 2023 Plaza Event Series is listed below:
Buffalo’s Real Rock 92.9 WBUF Week
• Tuesday, June 20 – Old School B-Boys
• Wednesday, June 21 – Rock Angel Band
• Thursday, June 22 – Creek Bend
Power 93.7 WBLK Week
• Tuesday, June 27 – McCarthyizm
• Wednesday, June 28 – Only Humen
• Thursday, June 29 – Denzel Ward & The Cool Platinum Band
Buffalo Business First Week
• Tuesday, July 4 – Bank holiday, no performance
• Wednesday, July 5 – Bar-Room Buzzards
• Thursday, July 6 – The Frankfurters
The Breeze 96.1 Feel Good Variety While You Work Week
• Tuesday, July 11 – Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra
• Wednesday, July 12 – George Scott Big Band
• Thursday, July 13 – Breakaway
Buffalo Toronto Public Media Week
• Tuesday, July 18 – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (note: the show begins at 11:45 a.m.)
• Wednesday, July 19 – Boys of Summer
• Thursday, July 20 – and We Worship Singers
Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Week
• Tuesday, July 25 – Rockin’ Robin
• Wednesday, July 26 – Unity Band
• Thursday, July 27 – Dave Constantino Band
The Buffalo News Week
• Tuesday, August 1 – Beatlemagic
• Wednesday, August 2 – Will Holton
• Thursday, August 3 – Dark Horse Run
7WKBW Week
• Tuesday, August 8 – Ramblin’ Lou Family Band from WXRL Radio
• Wednesday, August 9 – Mark Mazur and “The Little Big Band”
• Thursday, August 10 – Boogie Monsters
Buffalo’s New Country 106.5 WYRK Week
• Tuesday, August 15 – Taylor Made Jazz
• Wednesday, August 16 – Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis
• Thursday, August 17 – Allykat
