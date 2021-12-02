LOCKPORT — The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal is launching “A Glimpse Into Our Past,” a museum-style exhibit showcasing readers’ keepsake editions, in celebration of its 200th year in local newspapering.
The exhibit at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., is the final event in a months-long campaign commemorating the Union-Sun & Journal’s bicentennial. The Union-Sun & Journal traces its roots back to the Niagara Democrat, the first newspaper published in Lockport, the first edition of which was issued on December 8th, 1821.
A Glimpse Into Our Past opens on Friday and continues through Dec. 17 during regular gallery hours.
At 3 p.m. Friday at Kenan House, state Assembly Member Michael Norris, R-Lockport, and state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, are scheduled to present a legislative resolution honoring the Union-Sun & Journal, which counts itself among the 10 oldest-and-still-publishing daily newspapers in New York state.
The exhibit, like the US&J’s “200” campaign itself, is built around the motto “Our history is your history.” A community newspaper like the Union-Sun & Journal is both a historical record and a mirror of the community that it serves. Most of the pages and all of the clippings on show were loaned or donated by community members who were touched enough by the news to preserve it. Altogether the effect is a sketch of continuity and change, in the community, in our country and in the Union-Sun & Journal, over time.
The Kenan House Gallery is open by appointment Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.; call 716-433-2617 to schedule a visit. Admission is free of charge. Masking is required. For more information, visit www.kenancenter.org.
