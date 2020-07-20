Lock Tender Tours are set to begin on July 20, Lockport Locks Heritage Corp President David Kinyon has announced.
Lockport’s Flight of Five Lock Tender Tour will be offered weekdays at 11 a.m., originating from the Erie Canal Discovery Center, beginning Monday, July 20.
Reservations are available online at www.locksdistrict.com, and must be made at least 24 hours in advance of the tour.
The 1.5 hour narrated walking tour of the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks features Lockport’s exciting heritage of 19th Century Erie Canal Lock Tenders.
The tour provides an on-site overview of the history of the Erie Canal and the rehabilitation of Lockport’s Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks. In addition, visitors will be given an opportunity to push the wooden balance beam to open the Flight of Five lock gates, as well as to meet life-size cast bronze figures memorializing the 19th Century Lockport Lock Tenders.
Tours continue through September 4. Admission to the tour is $8 per adult and $4 for students between 13 and 21 years of age. Tours are offered by Locks District Tours, a subsidiary of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation.
In addition to the weekday Tour, the Locks District continues to offer its free Locks Demonstrations, locking the Erie Traveler through the Flight of Five, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Lockport successfully completed restoration of Erie Canal Lock 68 in 2019, and now has three of the 19th Century Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks operational. Three of the 14 life-size cast bronze figures designed for the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument were installed last week on the stairway of the Lockport Locks, with plans to add another five figures next spring.
Additional information regarding the Lockport Locks Heritage District and other Erie Canal attractions in the Lockport area may be obtained by visiting www.discoverlockport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.