This week's NCCC’s Audio Recording Production and Music Departments’ Spring Concert Series is free and open to the public.
Guests can snap along to the jazz set directed by Josh Wagner, head bang to the rock band, directed by local musician Elliott Hunt, or lose themselves in an electronic music performance, directed by the legendary Buffalo Music Hall of Famer, David Kane. The music you will experience will be played by NCCC’s up-and-coming student musicians.
You can catch the performances on April 27 at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
All concerts will take place at NCCC’s Arts and Media Theatre, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.
