Listen up: Art of Beer's bands and afterparty

Here's the musical lineup for Friday's Art of Beer event at the NACC.
Townsend Gallery Stage
• The Boom: Featuring Buffalo Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famer, Ron Rocco on drums and vocals. Bob Lee on guitar and vocals, and Joe Zarrillo on bass and vocals. Rocco is a Capitol Records artist and has played in bands with legends such as Lou Gramm from Foreigner and Buffalo's greatest bass player, Billy Sheehan. Lee is a Niagara Falls veteran who fronted the Bob Lee Trio aka BLT and Zarillo is a WNY native who spent 30 years playing professionally in Los Angeles before coming home to open the Starry Night Cafe at the NACC. Together, The Boom is a powerhouse trio of fantastic musicians playing the best classic rock, funk, 80's, 90's and 2000's music.
• BD2 / Billy Draws 2: This quartet from Niagara Falls features Doug Life on Guitars and backing vocals, Rosie Lorenti on bass, piano and vocals, and multi instrumentalist Jake Gibbs on drums. The band is led by front-man Billy Horn on lead vocals, guitars and the band's primary song writer. BD2 is an alternative rock band with punk rock roots, often employing impressive vocal harmonies, sing along lyrics and catchy guitar hooks.
Hard Rock Stage
• The Pedestrians: Bobby Skrzypek and The Pedestrians, featuring Bobby Skrzypek on vocals, ukulele, steel drum, Trevor Jennings on drums and percussion, Connor Andrew on bass and Ben Smith on keys. The Pedestrians are a fusion roots band, blending styles of ska, reggae, rock n roll, & Punk! They use a large variety of unique and rarely seen instruments including Ukulele, Steel Drum, Didgeridoo, Hang Drum, and various percussion to create a unique blend of sounds sure to liven up any party atmosphere!
Beer Garden Stage
• Rusty Nickel: Nominated Best New Group in the 2018 Night Life Music Awards, Rusty Nickel is a classic to current Rock/Alt cover band from Buffalo. Jim Couch performs on the lead guitar and vocals; Steve Mineo performs lead vocals and guitar, Sal Barone performs guitar and vocals, Chris Lepovitch performs bass guitar and Joe Marciniank performs on drums and vocals.
PARKING
There will be free parking and limo service in the City Market at The 755 Restaurant. The complimentary shuttle will run to and from the NACC from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Marketside Restaurant and The 755.
AFTER PARTIES
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Craft Kitchen and Bar, Third St., Niagara Falls
The Craft Kitchen and Bar offers crafted artisan beers on tapalong with bourbons, specialty cocktails and a small but impressive wine list.
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The 755 Restaurant and Lounge
Beer and wine specials along with food discounts in this unique, family-owned establishment offering American, Italian and Lebanese dishes.
There will be $3 beers, $4 fish tacos and $5 falafels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.