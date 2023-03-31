The Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston has announced its lineup and headliners for this year’s festival, taking place on Aug. 25 and 26.
This year’s lineup, curated by Music Director Tony Zambito, features some of the top North American and international jazz artists like Benny Benack III, Heather Bambrick, Vincent Herring, James Carter, Randy Brecker, Janet Evra, Greg Abate, Bill O’Connell, Harvie S., Paul Bollenback, Jonathan Blake and Dave Kikoski.
“I could not be more excited for the people who make it this to see and hear the great jazz starts who will take the stage,” said Zambito. “We’re excited to have Grammy winners, nominees, and a Juno Aware nominee on the Main Stage this year.”
The announced lineup for the festival is as follows:
THE MAIN STAGE
Aug. 25:
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Air Force Rhythm & Blue Jazz Ensemble
• 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Benny Bennack III Quartet
Aug. 26:
• 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Heather Bambrick Trio
• 4 to 5:30 p.m. Janet Evra & Randy Brecker
• 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Greg Abate Quartet
• 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Something Else!
THE CENTER STREET STAGE
Aug. 25:
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. MMVPT
• 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. Encyclopedia of Soul
Aug. 26:
• 1:30 to 3 p.m. My Cousin Tone
• 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Banjo Juice Band
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Joe Gonzalez Collective
• 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. John Troy/Alex McArthur Quartet
THE FRONTIER HOUSE STAGE
Aug. 25:
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Quintet
• 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. The Cousins Trio
Aug. 26:
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. Adam Bronstein Quartet
• 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Kevin Hall Band
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dave Hill Group
• 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. Trigger and the Sermon
THE PEACE GARDEN STAGE
Aug. 25:
• 7 to 8 p.m. Lindsey Holland with Jared Tinkham
Aug. 26:
• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Griff Kaz and Bob Snieder
• 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Cheri Abeles Duo
• 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Machine Dream Duo
DICAMILLO COURTYARD
Aug. 25:
• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bob White
Aug. 26:
• 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Ian Liedke
• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Katie Ann Grossi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.