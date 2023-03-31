The Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston has announced its lineup and headliners for this year’s festival, taking place on Aug. 25 and 26.

This year’s lineup, curated by Music Director Tony Zambito, features some of the top North American and international jazz artists like Benny Benack III, Heather Bambrick, Vincent Herring, James Carter, Randy Brecker, Janet Evra, Greg Abate, Bill O’Connell, Harvie S., Paul Bollenback, Jonathan Blake and Dave Kikoski.

“I could not be more excited for the people who make it this to see and hear the great jazz starts who will take the stage,” said Zambito. “We’re excited to have Grammy winners, nominees, and a Juno Aware nominee on the Main Stage this year.”

The announced lineup for the festival is as follows:

THE MAIN STAGE

Aug. 25:

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Air Force Rhythm & Blue Jazz Ensemble

• 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Benny Bennack III Quartet

Aug. 26:

• 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. Heather Bambrick Trio

• 4 to 5:30 p.m. Janet Evra & Randy Brecker

• 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Greg Abate Quartet

• 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Something Else!

THE CENTER STREET STAGE

Aug. 25:

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. MMVPT

• 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. Encyclopedia of Soul

Aug. 26:

• 1:30 to 3 p.m. My Cousin Tone

• 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Banjo Juice Band

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Joe Gonzalez Collective

• 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. John Troy/Alex McArthur Quartet

THE FRONTIER HOUSE STAGE

Aug. 25:

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Quintet

• 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. The Cousins Trio

Aug. 26:

• 1 to 2:30 p.m. Adam Bronstein Quartet

• 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Kevin Hall Band

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dave Hill Group

• 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. Trigger and the Sermon

THE PEACE GARDEN STAGE

Aug. 25:

• 7 to 8 p.m. Lindsey Holland with Jared Tinkham

Aug. 26:

• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Griff Kaz and Bob Snieder

• 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Cheri Abeles Duo

• 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Machine Dream Duo

DICAMILLO COURTYARD

Aug. 25:

• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bob White

Aug. 26:

• 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Ian Liedke

• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Katie Ann Grossi

