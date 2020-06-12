Lewiston Chalk Walk competition offers $500 top prize

While there's no Lewiston Art Festival, the Lewiston Council on the Arts has taken the KeyBank Chalk Walk Competition online!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewiston Art Festival scheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 has been canceled. For 36 years, the Chalk Walk Competition has been the centerpiece of the festival featuring teams of students representing schools across Western New York, creating spectacular murals and competing for prizes and bragging rights.
This year, the competition is open to anyone in Western New York and Southern Ontario who can compete from the comfort of their own driveway, parking lot, path or park. Nature, music, animals, hobbies, books, sports…. anything can be the inspiration for the mural.
Guidelines and instructions can be found on the Art Council website https://artcouncil.org/ and on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lewistonartscouncil/.
Once the creation is completed, take a photo and email it with an application. The deadline to submit is July 20. Judges will select the Best of Show winner ($500 prize) and all the submissions will be posted on their Facebook page and the People’s Choice Award ($250) determined by online voting. On Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. the council will announce the winners on Facebook.
For more information call: (716) 754-0166 email: artstaff@artcouncil.org.
