'Lady Windemere's Fan' to open Friday at NRTG

"Lady Windemere's Fan," a classic comedy by Oscar Wilde, is being presented by the Niagara Regional Theatre Guild.
The play is about a young bride who begins to suspect that her husband is keeping the company of a “less than desirable” woman. When her husband invites that woman to her birthday ball, things spiral out of control.
Producers of the production say the comedy is filled with mistaken identities, secrets, and clever word play that only Oscar Wilde can deliver and they promise that the twists and turns of this comedy will keep audience members guessing and laughing all night.
The play is directed by Gary Gaffney, produced by Dan Zerpa and stars Sarah Fratello, Brian Tabak, Lori Panero, Dawn Marcolini Newton, Chuck Slisz, and John Parascak.
Opening night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the evening shows will at 7:30 p.m.every Friday and Saturday in March.
Matinees will take place at at 3 p.m. Sunday and also at 3 p.m. on March 22, 28 and 29.
Performances are at the Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 550 Ellicott Creek Road, Tonawanda.
After the opening night show on Friday, there will be refreshments and a "meet and greet" with the cast.
Advance sale tickets are $17 general admission and $15 for seniors and students. To qualify for the pre-sale discount tickets, purchases must be made in advance of the day of the show. Day of Show tickets are general $20 general admission and $18 seniors, students and veterans. Children 12 and under are $12.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 260-2319 or online at www.niagaratheatre.com. The theater is totally handicapped accessible and there is ample free parking. For more information, visit NRTG on Facebook.
