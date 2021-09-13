'Ladies of the Pando' artist meet-and-greet Wednesday

Lori Leachman, whose exhibition Magnificent Ladies of the Pando is currently on view at the Kenan House Gallery, will tour the gallery and tell her own personal stories of the Pando, along with the details of her art, in an Artist Meet-and-Greet session from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Admission is free but capacity is limited; call 433-2617 in advance to reserve spots. Masks are required. Beverages will be served.
Considered one of the 40 wonders of the world, the Pando is a 106-acre forest of genetically identical, male Aspen trees that reproduce asexually through the root system. As a result of climate change and other disruptions, the trees are experiencing a failure to thrive. Since the forest lacks genetic diversity, it relies on diversity across ages to ensure a flourishing, healthy forest.
Leachman's exhibit, consisting of large scale oil paintings and metal sculpture replicas, is a tribute to the Pando. "The Magnificent Ladies," she says, “are the complement to the male reality. They are the ladies that will save the day and help repair the forest. ... (They) are dancing and undulating in all manner of daylight and season. They are dressed (with leaves) and undressed, alone and in groups. They are a tribute to the raw beauty and wonder to found in nature. They are magnificent in their gnarly, exotic ‘skin.’ They are rushing to our rescue.”
The exhibition remains on view through Oct. 10. Kenan House Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 433-2617 or go to: www.kenancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.