King Crimson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco among latest Artpark shows

A trio of summer shows — featuring King Crimson, Earth, Wind & Fire and Wilco — were announced by Artpark this week.
King Crimson will perform on the Mainstage Theater on July 1 with the Zappa Band opening the show. Indoor reserved tickets ($67-$125) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Since returning to live performance in 2014, King Crimson has performed critically acclaimed, sold-out shows worldwide.
The band — Robert Fripp, Tony Levin, Jakko Jaksyk, Mel Collins, Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto, and Jeremy Stacey — regularly include material from 12 studio albums, including many songs from their seminal album "In The Court of the Crimson King." The 8-piece line-up plays many historic pieces never before performed live, new arrangements of Crimson classics, and new compositions.
Special Guest The Zappa Band includes: Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bass) and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals). Also joining are Zappa Plays Zappa alums Jamie Kime (guitar) and ZAPPA archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). The band will be performing a mix of Zappa classics and more.
A few weeks later, music legends, Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the Artpark Amphitheater on July 18 for a special concert event. Tickets ($19, $37 and $77) also go on sale Friday.
With a sound that blends funk, jazz, pop, soul and R&B, Earth, Wind & Fire launched a musical genre that can't be confined to a specific label except their own. Whether it’s the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack many lives; now, then and forever.
Over their five-decade history they've sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight number one hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have since released 23 albums, eight of which have gone Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They have also won an impressive nine Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney will bring their co-headlining “It’s Time” summer tour to the Artpark Amphitheater, as part of the Coors Light Concerts series, on Aug. 27. Support act NNAMDÏ will open the show. Tickets ($55 and $65) are on sale Friday.
This concert joins previously announced Coors Light Concert shows: Rancid and Dropkick Murphys (May 24), AWOLNATION with Andrew McMahon (May 31), Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (June 19) and Saints and Sinners Tour with Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party (July 16).
Tickets for all three shows are available online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office. Visit artpark.net for information on Artpark’s events and programs.
In addition, Artpark has introduced a new Artparker Membership program, offering exclusive benefits including ticket pre-sales, priority access at concerts, complimentary beverages, free reserved parking and more.
